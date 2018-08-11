No Northwest regional geologist for close to two years

The position has been vacant since December 2016.

The Northwest has been without an official regional geologist for almost two years a Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources spokesperson said via email.

“The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources recognizes the need for a regional geologist in the Northwest,” the ministry spokesperson said via email. “The key functions of this position are being covered out of Prince George but we recognize its critical importance and ministry intends to fill this vital role as soon as possible.”

A regional geologist duties include: performing research and field work to advance geological science in the region and support economic development; supporting government outreach to exploration and mining companies and other stakeholders; and acting as a regional knowledge base for geology and active projects, for the province, industry, and other interested stakeholders.

