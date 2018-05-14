No more mandatory counselling for Air India bomber Reyat

But other parole conditions still apply

Former Duncan resident and convicted airplane bomber Inderjit Singh Reyat isn’t required to participate in counselling anymore.

The Parole Board of Canada made the decision earlier this month, but gave no explanation for it.

The counselling was meant to address “violence, empathy and cognitive distortions”, according to court documents.

Reyat still has to abide by the other conditions of his release.

They include that he not participate in any political activities for any organization, not contact any members of the victims’ families, not associate with criminals, not possess extremist propaganda and not possess any components that could be used to build an explosive devise.

Reyat, who worked in Duncan, on Vancouver Island, as a mechanic, was the only person convicted in the 1985 Air India bombings that killed 331 people.

RELATED STORY: REYAT’S RISK OF VIOLENCE TROUBLING

During his trial, it was revealed that he bought the dynamite, the detonators and the batteries for the attacks on two airliners while he was living in Duncan.

Reyat was a member of an extremist group fighting for a Sikh homeland at the time.

He received a seven-year sentence after being convicted of perjury in 2010 for repeatedly lying during his testimony at trial.

The parole board has indicated that resulted in his co-accused not being convicted in Canada’s worst mass murder.

In January, 2016, Reyat was given statutory release after serving two-thirds of his sentence, but still had the conditions that he must abide by.

Previous story
Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69
Next story
Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Just Posted

UPDATE: Bulkley River flooding forecast

Still very high water, but no rain helps as forecast gets less dire.

Canadian common sense

Kitimat Clean president David Black wants value-added oil industry with refineries on B.C.’s coast.

Wide awake on a mind and body journey

Free Awakening Indigenous workshops target trauma and anxiety with meditation

Upgrade for highway to Granisle

Granisle mayor welcomes improvements, but MLA says transportation spending down in region.

‘Fractures our spirit all over again’

Residential school survivor Willie Blackwater still looking for reconciliation.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

No more mandatory counselling for Air India bomber Reyat

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Video: B.C. canines crowned for saving owner’s life

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

Prepare now for Highway 3 to close when river rises

Officials are urging residents on evac alerts that have mobility/health issues to self evacuate

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

Most Read