An Uber driver is seen after the company launched service, in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they are on the road in Metro Vancouver with limited service, less than a day after receiving long-awaited approval for an operating licence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has rejected a request for an injunction against Uber and Lyft pending a legal challenge against the approval of ride-hailing services in Metro Vancouver.

Justice Veronica Jackson says the Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field in allowing the two companies to operate as of Jan. 23.

She says the association’s argument over irreparable harm to the industry was “scant at best” and included anecdotal evidence from one taxi driver, without any details of how many hours he’d worked over six days.

Jackson says ride-hailing is in the public interest in a province where half a million residents have registered to use an Uber app with a company that has over 800 drivers who would lose income if an injunction were granted.

READ MORE: Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

She agreed with the independent Passenger Transportation Board, which granted the approval, that extensive submissions from the taxi industry were considered and it received ample disclosure from both ride-hailing services.

Dates have not yet been set for a judicial review, which could take months, but Jackson suggested a decision would not be positive for the taxi industry.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone
Next story
Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Just Posted

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: hereditary chiefs say RCMP injunction enforcement imminent

Talks between the hereditary chiefs and the Province ended on Feb. 4

Bachrach calls on Trudeau to meet with hereditary chiefs in CGL dispute

The federal government maintains the issue is solely under provincial jurisdiction

Hereditary Chiefs say CGL asked B.C. to drop talks after making clear no access would be granted

The Wiggus talks were originally scheduled to run until Feb. 6

RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they prepare to enforce pipeline injunction

Assistant commissioner says officers will use least amount of force reasonable for safe arrests

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Lower Mainland man on cruise ship quarantined in Japan for coronavirus

Langley man studying abroad is confined to his cabin as officials screen passengers for new cases

Dangerous driving sentence expected to be complicated after B.C. girl left unresponsive

Judge will face some tough decisions, says Victoria defence lawyer

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

Young B.C. hockey player breaks neck after ‘reckless’ check

Father wants to draw attention to careless play in the contact sport

Strong support for expanding access to medically assisted dying: poll

The online survey of 3,500 Canadians was conducted by Ipsos from Jan. 21 to 27

Most Read