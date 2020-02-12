No indication what caused Hazelton schools to go on hold and secure procedure for Feb. 6

The Interior News has reached out to SD82 for comment

School District 82 (SD82) has not given any indication as to what caused a number of schools to go into a hold and secure procedure on Thursday morning.

In a Feb. 6 letter posted online and sent to parents, the school indicated that a “generalized safety concern” was brought to their attention that morning.

“To ensure the safety of staff and students, a hold and secure procedure was put into place today at all Hazelton schools in the event of potential community situations occurring outside the schools and not related to schools,” the letter reads, adding that all staff and students are safe. The hold and secure status was lifted just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 6.

The Interior News reached out to Hazelton Secondary School (HSS) who told us no one at the school could comment on the matter and redirected us to SD82.

The Interior News spoke with a representative at SD82 on Monday who requested we send an email with our questions. That email has not yet been responded to.

While unclear if related, a number of solidarity events took place that day related to RCMP enforcement of an interlocutory injunction related to the dispute between hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en and Coastal GasLink.

That included a number of supporters of the hereditary chiefs blocking off a section of Highway 16 near Hazelton on Thursday.



