No Frills introduces mandatory mask policy for customers

As of Aug. 29, masks will be required for shopping with exceptions per provincial guidelines

As of Aug. 19, masks for customers will be mandatory at No Frills in Smithers. (Thom Barker photo)

As of Saturday, customers of Jerry’s No Frills in Smithers will be required to wear a mask while shopping.

The local franchise announced the move on its Facebook page after the parent company mandated the policy on Monday.

“We trust our customers will respect this policy and do their part to keep their fellow shoppers safe,” the Facebook post stated.

Although the mandate came from head office, Franchisee Jerry Rodgers said it is positive.

“It’s a good thing for everyone,” he said.

Customers are being encouraged to bring their own masks, but for the first week the store will supply them free of charge. After that, they will be asking for a donation.

Neither of the other major supermarkets in town currently have plans to make masks mandatory.

Mike Bundock, manager of Bulkley Valley Wholesale (BVW), said as a company the Save On Food group is following the Worksafe BC guidelines, which do not require mandatory masks for customers.

Similarly, Safeway will continue to observe the provincial guidelines, but has no plans to require masks for customers.

Exceptions for No Frills customers include children under the age of five and people who can’t wear masks for medical reasons.

