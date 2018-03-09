No French school for Smithers in 2018

Group of parents will reapply next year for francophone education.

There will not be a French-first school in Smithers in September.

A group of parents rallied together over the past year to try and start a small francophone school. They applied to the the Conseil scolaire francophone (the French public school board in B.C.) but were denied last week. The board of directors voted 4-3 not to support the school and did not give a reason why.

Currently the closest francophone schools are in Terrace and Prince George. There is a French Immersion program at Muheim but there is currently a wait list for Kindergarten.

Jason O’Bright is one of the parents trying to get the school started and doesn’t think it had anything to do with Smithers being a small town.

“They’ve started schools with eight kids or so but they didn’t want to this time. It is frustrating but there isn’t much more we can do at this point,” he said.

O’Bright said he’s heard a lot of interest for the idea of the school.

“We have three or five kids for every grade level but the parents of kids in 3rd or 4th grade aren’t too keen on it so we asked for K-2 school, and then we can grow from there,” he said. “The parents of the younger kids are very keen. If the kids go to a french school where the posters are in french, the bus drivers speak french and all the people speak french, kids are more likely to speak it at home and less likely to lose the language.”

O’Bright said they have teachers qualified, suitable places available for the school and that the Francophone population has grown slightly since 2011. He will reapply to have the board support a school for the following year.

“We are pretty optimistic that we’ll get a school in 2019.”

Previous story
Fight for autism diagnosis arduous for adults in B.C.
Next story
Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Just Posted

No French school for Smithers in 2018

Group of parents will reapply next year for francophone education.

Northern Health approves CT scanner for Smithers

After plenty of community fundraising, the service is coming to Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

Out of season meat tip leads to more possible charges

A tip to Conservation leads to possible weapons and stolen property charges in Vanderhoof.

‘Better Together’ gallery reception Friday

The March-April exhibition at Smithers Art Gallery is a group exhibition of art and haiku.

Web poll: electoral reform

Did you fill out the Province’s electoral reform questionnaire?

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Community leaders from around Canada are issuing weekly challenges as part of the #Next150 campaign

2 dogs die in attacks as deep snow pushes B.C. cougars out of Cariboo forests

Conservation Office fielding three to five calls a week in the Cariboo due to deep snow

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

VIDEO: Inside look at B.C. biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

City of Surrey says project is a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

Most Read