No foul play in unexpected death on Telkwa High Road: RCMP

Man died while cycling near Witset on Monday

Incoming Smithers detachment commander Staff Sgt. Mark Smaill, pictured with second in command Cpl. Elizabeth Irvine, said there is no evidence of criminality associated with the sudden death of a cyclist on the Telkwa High Road near Witset on Monday. (Thom Barker photo)

The RCMP have turned the investigation of a sudden death on the Telkwa High Road near Witset over to the BC Coroners Service (BCCS).

Incoming Smithers Staff Sgt. Mark Smaill said police attended, but found no evidence of foul play.

“There was no indication of criminality whatsoever,” said Smaill.

The man, whose name has not been released, had been cycling on the Telkwa High Road Monday afternoon when he unexpectedly died.

According to B.C. law, all deaths that are unnatural, unexpected, unexplained or unattended must be investigated by the Coroners Service.

