No Fall Fair this year

The Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association cancels BVX because of COVID-19

There will be no BVX this year.

The Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association has decided to cancel the Fall Fair this year, which was scheduled to open on August 27 because of the ongoing public health pandemic.

In a press release, the Board of Directors decided it was unfair to seek sponsorship from local businesses and citizens which have been hit so hard by the pandemic after careful consideration.

“The Fair depends heavily on the always generous sponsorship of our community. The Provincial Health Officer’s recent comments about the PNE also led the Directors to decide it was not responsible to bring hundreds of volunteers together over the next few months, and then bring thousands of attendees to the Fair. COVID-19 spreads easily and quickly through our communities, threatening our most vulnerable citizens,” the release stated.

This is not the first time the fair has been cancelled in its 100 year history.

Coronavirus

