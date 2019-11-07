No deal reached: Faculty union at UNBC expected to man picket lines Thursday morning

Pickets are expected to go up Thursday morning, Nov. 7 at UNBC campuses.

“Despite talks that went well into the early morning, the Faculty Association (FA) at the University of Northern British Columbia has indicated it will strike this morning, Thursday Nov. 7,” states an update on the university’s website.

Pickets are expected at the Prince George campus, the Terrace campus, and at the Wood Innovation and Design Centre in downtown Prince George.

“The Prince George campus will remain open during a strike. If picket lines are erected, the following takes effect: No classes will take place. The Library, dining hall, and other non-academic student services will remain open. The Charles Jago Northern Sport Centre will remain open,” states the latest update from UNBC.

The university has more than 3,500 students and about 180 tenure and tenure-track faculty who could be impacted by the strike.

“We understand transit buses will not cross picket lines, so buses will stop at temporary stops on University Way.”

The union representing faculty at the University of Northern British Columbia issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday.

A university spokesperson said the employer tabled an offer that included an average salary increase of about 15 per cent over three years for tenure-track and tenured faculty members and remains committed to reaching an agreement at the table.

Most Read