No COVID exposure at Walnut Park Elementary

The school sent out a letter to parents this afternoon dispelling rumours of an exposure

A letter to parents of students at Walnut Park Elementary School is intended to dispel rumours of a possible COVID exposure at the school.

“We have been recently made aware of concerns in our school community of the presence of COVID-19,” the letter stated. “As of this time, we have not been notified by the local health authority regarding any staff or student being confirmed to have COVID-19.”

SD54 superintendent Michael McDiarmid confirmed the district and school wanted to reassure parents their children are safe.

READ MORE: Canada to get 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, Trudeau says

According to provincial policy, if a member of a school staff or a student is confirmed to have contracted the virus, there is a strict protocol in place for notifying potentially affected people and the public at large.

Eryn Collins, a spokesperson for Northern Health confirmed if there had been an exposure, the public would have been notified.

“As per the letter – if public health contact tracing for a lab-confirmed case determined there was a potential school exposure, we/the school would send a letter notifying parents, and we would post the exposure to our website,” she said via email.

While reassuring parents no exposure has been reported, the Walnut Park letter, signed by principal Nicole Davey, urged parents to continue following provincial guidelines.

“Please continue talking to your children about social distancing, proper handwashing, and wearing a mask when appropriate,” the letter said. “You may consult SD 54’s Exposure Plan located on the district’s website for more information.”


