No charges for pipeline protesters who hung beneath B.C. bridge

Demonstration was intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby, in the middle of a busy summer of protests against the Kinder Morgan project.

A dozen protesters will not be seeing the inside of a courtroom for their role in a summer pipeline demonstration that stopped tanker traffic in the Lower Mainland for just more than a day.

Back in July, 12 protesters formed an aerial blockade along the bottom of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in Vancouver.

READ MORE: B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

The demonstration was intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby, in the middle of a busy summer of protests against the Kinder Morgan project in the region.

All 12 were arrested 36 hours later.

Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson with BC Prosecution Service, told Black Press Media, Tuesday, that based on the police-submitted report to Crown Counsel, the charge assessment standard was not met for any of the activists.

“As a result no charges have been approved. The individuals involved were notified through counsel of the decision last week,” McLaughlin said in an email statement.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP dismantle Kinder Morgan protest camp

WATCH: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

He added that the prosecution service has to apply a two-part test to determine whether criminal charges will be approved and a prosecution initiated, including that there must be a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the investigating agency and that a prosecution must be required in the public interest.

Faris Iskander, one of the dozen demonstrators involved, said in a statement the group is “glad to hear the news” that the charges were not approved.

READ MORE: Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

READ MORE: Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Since the summer’s protests, which included more than 200 people being arrested for demonstrations at the entrance to the Burnaby terminal, 15 people have served jail time.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greyhound ‘destroys’ Alberta senior’s Christmas

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say no to approved LNG pipeline

Rundown of support, opposition and what $40-billion LNG investment means for BC and Bulkley Valley.

The River to be an interdisciplinary art project

Miriam Colvin received award from the BC Arts Council and is working on river performances.

Hazelton student earns Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC scholarship

Now at Thompson Rivers University, Janna Wale gets $1,500 scholarship.

Steelheads off ice for another season

CIHL schedule deemed too demanding as players seek other ways to lace up.

NorthWest Rugby Round-Up

130 players take to Smithers field

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

No charges for pipeline protesters who hung beneath B.C. bridge

Demonstration was intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby, in the middle of a busy summer of protests against the Kinder Morgan project.

Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on B.C. mountain ledge

Poor weather got in the way of North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue being able to reach the hiker on Crown Mountain

Be on the lookout for pedestrians as weather, daylight limits visibility: ICBC

Number of pedestrians injured in crashes across B.C. nearly doubles between the fall and winter months

Greyhound ‘destroys’ Alberta senior’s Christmas

Caroline Hurlbert may not spend Christmas with family in Revelstoke this year

Calgary baby death trial hears rash suggested nutritional deficiency, not eczema

A jury trial for a Calgary couple charged in the death of their 14-month-old son has heard the boy never saw a doctor his entire life before he died in 2013.

Top court set to hear case involving crotch-grabbing nun’s sexual intent

An Indigenous man who was denied compensation takes his case to Canada’s top court this week.

‘Thought I was dead for sure’: Worker recalls escape from Irving Oil explosion

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

Most Read