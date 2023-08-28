The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains at 1,830 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains at 1,830 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

No change to Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire burning near Keromeos

The fire remains at 1,830 hectares

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire north of Kereomeos remains at 1,830 hectares according to the most current update (Aug. 26) from the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire perimeter was observed from the air and remapped with no change to the overall size. It is still burning out of control, and fire activity increased on Sunday (Aug. 27) afternoon.

Over the weekend, crews conducted small hand ignitions to bring fire to guards and remove unburnt fuels while conditions were favorable.

Aviation bucketing and fixed-wing aircraft continue to support ground crews on the northeast and southeast of the fire.

As well, cattle scattered in and around the fire remain a concern, and ongoing liaison with the Cattleman’s Association representative continues.

Several properties remain on evacuation alert. They can be viewed on the Regional District Okanagan Similkimeen Emergency Operations Centre website.

READ MORE: Many amazing memories at Cathedral Lakes Lodge saved from Crater Creek fire

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023KeremeosOkanaganOsoyoosPentictonPrincetonSummerland

Previous story
Second wildfire discovered north of Harrison Hot Springs
Next story
Moscow helping cybercriminals operate with ‘near impunity’: federal report

Just Posted

During an Aug. 21, 2023 news conference, Lake Country Fire Chief Darren Lee reported destroyed and damaged structures in his community due to the Clarke Creek that erupted Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo contributed)
No change seen in Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country

John Brown Creek wildfire. (Emily Myerscough photo)
Evacuation alert issued for the John Brown Creek Wildfire

Alberta Williams was murdered 34 years ago at the age of 25. Police and family urge anyone with information to come forward. (Photo: RCMP)
After 34 years, Alberta Williams’ murder near Prince Rupert still looms large

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman