Jessica Patrick

No answers on death of Jessica Patrick two months later

The RCMP and coroner has still not stated a cause of death.

Two months after the death of 18 year-old mother Jessica Patrick (Balczer) the RCMP still can’t provide any updates in the case.

“It is an active and ongoing investigation,” RCMP media relations officer Madonna Saunderson said.

RCMP have been tight lipped with information regarding this case.

Patrick’s body was found on Sept. 15 at Hudson Bay Mountain but the RCMP did not confirm her identity to the public until Sept. 21, five days after a vigil was held in her honour and a day after her body was returned to her family.

Saunderson could not state whether Patrick’s death has been deemed a homicide.

The RCMP and B.C. Coroner’s office has still not stated a cause of death. The Coroner’s office said it was ordered to not reveal any information.

It is unclear what crime the RCMP is investigating.

Patrick’s family demanded action on the drug trade in the area during a vigil at Bovill Square. Other sources who provided information to police on circumstances leading to Patrick’s death told The Interior News that residents should know that if someone overdoses, people who call for help are protected by law from being charged with drug offences.

Patrick was reported missing Sept. 3. She was reported as last seen leaving the Mountain View Motel in Smithers on Aug. 31.

editor@interior-news.com

