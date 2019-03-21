Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

A brand of Kelowna-based Cherry Hill Coffee has been recalled, Interior Health said Thursday afternoon.

Due to temperature issues in the manufacturing process that potentially failed to control pathogens, including botulism, Interior Health is advising the N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee has been recalled.

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill or other stores carrying this product in the Interior region of B.C., do not drink it,” Interior Health stated in a release.

Read More: Research needs to catch up with B.C.’s gas drilling industry, experts say

“Either throw out the product or return it to the location you bought it from, with proof of purchase for a full refund. N7 Nitro cans and kegs have been pulled from shelves at retail stores as part of a voluntary recall.”

Interior Health said if you consumed N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee and are feeling unwell to seek medical advice by contacting your family physician or nurse practitioner.

“At this time, no illnesses have been reported,” the release states.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month
Next story
Baby left alone in vehicle in B.C. Walmart parking lot

Just Posted

Gryphons girls graduate as coach moves on

Bulkley Valley SD54 van der Mark on his time as coach and education administrator.

Northwest mobile unit to help those at heart of mental health, addiction crisis

Province, Northern Health unveils new unit in Terrace to bridge gaps in services

RCMP seek Smithers gas station robbery suspect

Smithers RCMP are asking the public for any information on a robbery suspect.

Breakout races for Smithers skiers

Smithers ski club members get results not seen in decades at provincials.

Dust advisory from Smithers to Burns Lake

Smithers, Houston and Burns Lake dusty enough to warrant an air quality advisory.

VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Real-life tsunami threat in Port Alberni prompts evacuation updates

UBC study says some people didn’t recognize the emergency signal

Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The association also asks the province to conduct an audit and review of the mandate of her office

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

B.C. man gets award for thwarting theft, sexual assault – all in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Nowhere to grieve: How homeless people deal with loss during the opioid crisis

Abbotsford homeless advocate says grief has distinct challenges for those living on the streets

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

B.C. public insurance includes funding enforcement, driver licensing

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Most Read