Nisga’a President Eva Clayton to undergo surgery for cancer this month

Brian Tait, executive chairperson of Nisga’a Lisims Government will step in if required

Eva Clayton, Nisga’a Lisims Government (NLG) president, revealed that she will undergo surgery for a cancerous tumour in December.

“I recently attended my annual mammogram which revealed a cancerous tumour that requires surgery. Surgery for the removal of the tumour is the week of December 12. A treatment plan will be provided to me after the surgery,” she said in a letter to citizens of the Nisga’a Nation posted to the NLG website.

Clayton will continue in her role as president, working remotely leading up to and after the operation. Brian Tait, executive chairperson, will assume Clayton’s duties should she be temporarily unable to carry our her responsibilities as a result of the surgery.

“Should this situation arise, I have full confidence that Executive Chairperson Tait will act with due diligence in this temporary, additional role,” she said in the letter.

“Please take care of yourself, especially your health. Take care and stay safe.”

