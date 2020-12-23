Biserka Becker was the first person to receive the vaccine in the Northern Health region. She is a care aide at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George. (Photo - Northern Health)

NH administers first COVID-19 vaccine to care aide worker in Prince George

Biserka Becker amongst 10 others who received the vaccine Dec. 22

Northern Health has administered its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Biserka Becker, a care aide at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George was the first person to receive the vaccine in the health region, stated a Dec. 22 news release from Northern Health.

Biserka was vaccinated along with 10 other health care workers from University Hospital of Northern BC and Jubilee long-term care facility.

Dr. Marietije Slabbert, a high-risk health care worker was among the group that received the vaccine. Slabbert is the physician lead for the Intensive Care Unit at UHNBC and is considered high-risk as she works with COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

“This has been a really long journey for people working in health care, and the community at large, and it’s wonderful that this vaccine has finally arrived in the north; it’s like the best Christmas present ever,” Slabbert said.

“The team of physicians, nurses, care aides, cleaners — everybody has been working so hard, and we’ll continue working hard to get this vaccine to every person in the north who wants to be vaccinated.”

Most Read