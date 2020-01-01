New Year baby in Prince George shows up at midnight

Baby Aubrey Nellis was born at University Hospital of Northern BC

Aubrey Nellis, born in Prince George at 12:21 a.m. (Northern Health photo)

A baby girl is Northern Health region’s New year baby and she was born in Prince George at midnight.

Baby Aubrey Nellis was born at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George this morning at 12:21 a.m., to parents Tiffany and Clayton Nellis, of Prince George – weighing in at seven pounds, 13 ounces.

Aubrey is welcomed into this world by her two big brothers, Jayvin Logan, 14 and Hayden Logan, 11, by her side.

The first baby born in British Columbia in 2020 was a girl, delivered at Fraser Health’s Royal Columbian Hospital, at 12:01 a.m. today.

