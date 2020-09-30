New to You suspends receiving donations due to too much garbage being deposited in bin

The hospital fundraising store had to spend more than $1,000 last month to haul “donations” to dump

New to You has temporarily suspended receiving donations of gently used clothing, bedding, housewares and other saleable items.

The problem is too much of what was being deposited in their donations bin, was not saleable or outright garbage.

In fact, the hospital fundraising thrift store had to spend more than $1,000 last month to haul “donations” to the dump, a significant impact to its fundraising efforts.

READ MORE: New to You estimates just over $2 million in donations to hospital over last 30 years

Among the items they have seen recently are dirty diapers, unwearable tattered or dirty clothing, broken glass and other items just not worth putting on the shelves.

Gisela Varga, one of the volunteers who looks after the store said she is very disappointed in people.

“Customers that shop in our store would like to buy good quality clothing or items, not something that has holes in it, is stained, missing buttons, the zippers are not working,” she said. “If you would not buy it, why would a customer buy it? I am hurt that people bring us clothing that is dirty etc.; who will buy that?”

She also said it is unfair to the people who work in the store.

“Our volunteers are older people that are trying to give back to our community; they shouldn’t have to deal with garbage.”

The store said it is working on a solution and will start receiving donations again in the near future.


