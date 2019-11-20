New Telkwa water tower ready for service

The Trobak Reservoir is now full of water; leakage and water quality tests currently being completed

Thirteen years after a water study recommended the Village of Telkwa construct a new water tower, the project is nearing completion.

The Trobak Reservoir is full of water and leakage tests and bacteriological water quality tests are being done. Village of Telkwa’s Chief Administrative Officer Debbie Joujan said once these test have come back, the final piping connection to the distribution system will be completed.

The reservoir could be put into service as early as this week. The project is currently one month behind schedule.

Joujan added local watermain upgrading in the Tower neighbourhood has been completed and all consumers affected are connected. This project has been in the works for some time after a water study by Opus DK found in 2006 there were major weaknesses in the village’s water system.

Up until now, the supply, treatment and storage for the entire village resided on the west side of the Bulkley River. Water supply to the commercial and residential properties on the east side of the village were very vulnerable in that, other than the small, untreated production well, their entire service was provided by a single main crossing the Bulkley River on the Coal Mine Road bridge.

Another weakness identified in the 2006 Opus DK Water Study was that the existing water system, with only one reservoir on Morris Hill, did not provide sufficient fire flows to the community.

Getting the funding for the project was an uphill battle. This project’s $3.6 million price tag will be paid for by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Federal Gas Tax Funds but according to former mayor Darcy Repen, it was a fight to get that money.

“I am very proud of the courage shown by the council of the time,” said Repen. “I believe we may have done something no other municipal council had done; we rejected a $1.6 million dollar grant because we knew that the funding offer was unfair, and would leave Telkwa taxpayers with a burden that they neither deserved nor could bear.

“As a result of that decision, there were a number of residents and property developers who criticized us, saying we’d never see the funding offer again. We stuck to our guns, presented a strong and clear case for greater funding, and less than a year later saw that $1.6 million (2/3 funding) become nearly $3.8 million (100 per cent funding). That $2.2 million amounts to over $4,000 per household, not including interest.”

Repen added that getting the funding for this project and getting the ball rolling on construction was the greatest achievement for the past council.

“Most importantly, of course, we secured our water supply for the future, and created the conditions for economic growth in the village,” he said. “I look forward to seeing what this and future councils do to foster that growth. I believe the future is bright for Telkwa, and this work on our water system is a key part of that.”

Current Mayor Brad Layton also said many councils have been working toward this water tower for many terms and he is happy to see it come to fruition.

“We can finally start planning development in Telkwa without everything on hold,” he added.

The finishing touches on the project will be done in the spring.

“Restoration of road surfaces and landscaping features continue to be a challenge with weather conditions being far from ideal,” explained Joujan. “Chute Creek Construction Ltd. will finish the restoration work as soon as weather permits in 2020.”

 

Previous story
B.C. municipality wants ALC to reconsider their decision in regard to pipeline work camp

Just Posted

River Kings take control of Steelheads in 9-6 win

The boys get another chance against Terrace when they play there on Nov. 23

Town supports Legion’s application for liquor license amendment

Council is reccommending the LCRB approve the Legion’s application for a Liquor Primary Licence

Council passes two readings of second-stage housing bylaws

The bylaws, if adopted, will make way for 12 Northern Society for Domestic Peace townhouses

Goodacre Place: a partial success story

Supportive housing development improves homelessness situation, but demand for more remains high

Smithers student wants solution to recycling moratorium

Smithers and Telkwa suspended curbside recycling following a May 9 fire that destroyed the depot

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchers

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Bids down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

Most Read