Telkwa sign. Josh Casey photo

New Telkwa council holds first meeting

Outside of committee appointments it was a light schedule for the inaugural meeting.

The new Telkwa town council along with its new mayor Brad Layton held its first meeting last Tuesday.

“I can say that I had butterflies the day before but it was anti-climatic when I was actually doing it,” Layton said. “It went really smooth.”

Outside of committee appointments it was a light schedule for the inaugural meeting.

Council did a first and second reading of a bylaw that would move council meetings to Tuesdays beginning next year.

Cannabis update

Layton said bylaws regarding cannabis consumption and business licensing are the same as the ones for alcohol in Telkwa.

The mayor said council will work on the fine points of the bylaws such as buffer zones. No business have applied or inquired about retail cannabis licenses in the village yet, Layton said.

The mayor said the first things on his to-do list are ensuring everything is in order with the water tower contract so construction can begin smoothly and pursuing funding for other infrastructure projects like sewers and the aging water line in downtown Telkwa.

“I think this council is going to do great things,” Layton said. “We got the experience there; we got an enthusiastic council. I just see us pushing and pushing to get the stuff we need in Telkwa so we’re not in such a dire financial condition as we have been for years and years.”

Committee appointments:

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako — Layton will be the village’s representative and councilor Annette Morgan will be his alternate.

Northwest Regional Hospital District Board — Layton will be the village’s representative and councillor Morgan will be his alternate.

Northern Development Initiative Trust advisory Committee — Councilor Morgan will be the village’s representative and Layton will be her alternate.

Bulkley Valley Regional Pool — Councilor Matthew Monkman will be the village’s representative and Coun. Leroy Dekens will be his alternate.

Smithers Public Library — Councilor Monkman will be the village’s representative and Coun. Dekens will be his alternate.

Smithers and District Transit Committee — Councilor Rick Fuerst will be the village’s representative and Layton will be his alternate.

Bulkley Valley and Lakes District Airshed Management Society — Councilor Monkman will be the village’s representative and Coun. Morgan will be his alternate.

A representative and alternate for the Northwest Resource Benefit Alliance Political Committee will be determined at a later date.

Previous story
Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla

Just Posted

Brett Kissel comes to Smithers

Photos: Brett Kissel dazzles in his return to the Smithers area

New Telkwa council holds first meeting

Outside of committee appointments it was a light schedule for the inaugural meeting.

Dieleman smashes national swim record

Bulkley Valley Paralympian keeps breaking records in the pool, this time on a trip with the Otters.

Terrace Indigenous skater takes front page of US magazine

Feature article shows 15-year old as inspiration to North American readership

Nisga’a committee awarded for response to violence against women

The Nisga’a Violence Against Women in Relationships Committee was singled out as this year’s winner.

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Canucks see winless skid hit 8 after 4-0 loss to Sharks

San Jose’s Joe Thornton passes another big milestone in victory

Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos players back on the ice

Former Humboldt Broncos teammates Ryan Straschnitzki and Jacob Wassermann back together

Liberals push Canada Post bill to Friday-night votes

The Senate is set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, to deal with the bill,

Fraser Health Authority has raked in $105,680,008 in pay parking at hospitals since 2011

Surrey Memorial Hospital is the authority’s most significant cash cow when it comes to pay parking

Three more cases of E. coli confirmed, none found in tested Canadian lettuce

The total number of cases since mid-October is 22

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Most Read