Telkwa Village Office sign. (Marisca Bakker photo)

New subdivision for Telkwa in the works

Developer asks for amendements to bylaws to build a new subdivision in in Tower Road neighbourhood

Telkwa is being accommodating to a developer trying to create a new subdivision in the village near the Tower Street neighbourhood.

At last Tuesday night’s meeting, council discussed a development variance application from Blissful Grove Developments (BGD).

The applicant wanted to vary seven provisions of the subdivision and development serving bylaw. While he got most of what he requested, council stood firm on two things.

BGD has owned the property since May of 2019 and has plans to create 60 lots over the next 15 years. The site was zoned for commercial development but in December 2019, BGD was successful in changing a portion of the property to residential. Phase 1 includes 14 single dwelling units between .35 acres and 1.1 acres with underground service lines within walking distance to Tyhee Lake Provincial Park.

Notice was given to property owners within 60 metres of the applicant’s property and none expressed concern ahead of the meeting. However, one property owner showed up to the council meeting to voice his concerns to one of the proposed amendments.

In total, BGD wanted to make seven amendments. Council agreed to five including varying the minimum design speed for the roads within the subdivision; varying the minimum horizontal curve radius to increase safety and be consistent with the proposed design speed; waiving the regulation requiring the installation of street trees; waiving the need for irrigation for those trees and shrubs and waiving the regulation required to construct paved sidewalks.

But Council was not willing to waive the regulation requiring paving the roads with asphalt.

The nearby property owner who attended the meeting told council the roads in the neighbourhood that aren’t currently paved are in rough shape and urged the village to force the developer to pave the roads in the new subdivision.

Councillor Leroy Dekens and Councillor Derek Meerdink spoke in favour of that as well.

“If he does’t put asphalt up there then we have to maintain the road the whole time. How many times we do go up and grade Tower or Skillhorn? That is just adding another thing for us to maintain,” said Dekens. “That is an expensive cost for the village.”

“I agree,” echoed Meerdink. “At the end of the day it is beneficial to everyone.”

The other variance that was accepted only in part was a request to reduce the amount of performance bonding, which is a surety issued by an insurance company or bank to guarantee satisfactory completion of the project by the developer.

The normal requirement is to bond a value that is 125 per cent of both the external and internal cost of works, and BGD requested that they only bond the value of the external works.

Instead, Council agreed with the CAO’s recommendation to change that to an amount that will be determined by the CAO, director of operations and director of finance at a later time.

Mayor Brad Layton was not in attendance and Councillor Annette Morgan chaired the meeting.

Telkwa

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Just Posted

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Gladys Atrill, left, takes the mayor’s oath of office during a special meeting of town council at the municipal office on Aldous St. Nov.3 with Judge Wendy Bernt presiding and councillors Lorne Benson and Casda Thomas looking on. (Deb Meissner photo)
Atrill sworn in as Smithers mayor

Mika Meyer also takes oath of office to become sixth Smithers councillor

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Border jumping bear cub captured, transferred to Smithers wildlife shelter

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in location Tova Wood, who has been missing since Monday, Nov. 2. Family and friends are concerned for her well-being. (Terrace RCMP handout)
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Tova Wood was reported missing Monday Nov. 2 after leaving hospital

Taylor Bachrach speaks during the Special committee Covid-19 pandemic in June 2020. The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP is firmly opposed to a Conservative Private Member’s Bill to repeal the North Coast moratorium on Oil Tankers. (File photo)
Private members bill introduced to end North Coast oil tanker moratorium

“The people of northwest BC will rise up once again to defend our coast”: Bachrach

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

(Needpix)
Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

Presidential election results not yet known

A hearing involving a former employee and former owner of the Deep Creek General Store in Armstrong will go forward after an Oct. 30, 2020, decision was published by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. (Google Maps)
Boss offered $2K for sex, says former Okanagan cashier

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to see matter go forward to a hearing

Most Read