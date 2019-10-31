(Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: Transportation minister defends new steps in B.C. ride-hailing application

Changes were made to provide additional information

British Columbians hoping to have ride-hailing for the holidays may be disappointed, as companies will now have to submit additional information before they can be approved.

In a Wednesday bulletin from the Passenger Transportation Board, the organization said it would be increasing transparency for applicants.

The new rules will allow those submitting an application to review other applicants’ responses to original submissions, as well application package, and then provide comments to the board.

The application packages will be redacted before they are sent out, the board said, and given to the applicants for seven days to review.

Then, the packages will be sent to people who have made submissions to the board about the applications. They will have 14 days to review the packages and provide their final submissions. A copy of the final submissions will be sent to the applicants.

Submitters had asked for oral hearings, but those were denied by the board.

On Thursday, Premier John Horgan defended the extra steps saying that the province is moving as quickly as possible while maintaining public safety.

READ MORE: B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Opposition critic, Richmond-Queensborough MLA Jas Johal, called out the NDP government in the Legislature for stalling on ride-hailing.

“The NDP have modified the application process for one simple reason: to help their friends,” he said. “People are demanding ride-hailing and now face a much longer delay.”

But Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said she’s confident British Columbians will see ride hailing on roadways before the end of the year.

“We have 19 companies wanting to operate in B.C., from the big internationals — the Ubers and Lyfts — to Canadian companies, to small companies that want to operate right across this province,” Trevena said.

“They are doing their job, reviewing those applications to ensure everyone is well served — the customers, the drivers, other drivers on the road,” she went on to say.

