New Smithers council gets to work

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach expressed excitement over diversity of ideas with the new council.

The new Smithers town council was sworn in on Nov. 5 at town hall.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach said his five priorities this term are the library-art gallery project, climate action, economic development, reconciliation, and asset management.

Bachrach expressed excitement over the diversity of ideas with the new council.

“I think we have a group of individuals that really reflect the range of perspectives in our community and also have some great communication skills,” Bachrach said. “I’m really looking forward to getting down to work with all of them.”

Committee appointments:

Councilor Greg Brown and Bachrach were appointed to the Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Advisory Committee. Councilors Casda Thomas and Lorne Benson are alternates.

Bachrach was appointed to the Northwest Regional Advisory Committee of the Northern Development Initiative Trust. Thomas is the alternate.

Bachrach will be the Town representative for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako. Councillor Frank Wray is his alternate.

Bachrach was appointed to the Northwest Regional Hospital District board.

Benson was appointed a voting delegate in the Municipal Insurance Association of British Columbia. Councilor John Buikema is his alternate.

Buikema was appointed to the Smithers Library board.

Council voted to approved appointments to the Fair Management Committee and Chandler Park Committee at a later date.

Thomas was appointed as the town’s liaison on the Advisory Planning Commission (APC). Benson is her alternate. Thomas served on APC for seven years and has over 10 years of experience as a realtor and appraiser before joining council.

Thomas said the current zoning bylaws need to be redone in order to cut down on red tape.

“The things that come out of the official community planning process [should be] reflected in the regulations so we don’t have to have individuals or developers going through variance process for something that we already know our community wants,” Thomas said.