The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)

The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)

New Hazelton woman shot in ‘home invasion’: police

An incident early Sunday morning in which shots were fired resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

A New Hazelton woman was injured by a gunshot Sunday (Jan. 16) in an incident police are characterizing as a “home invasion.”

According to an RCMP press release, three suspects, two carrying firearms entered a residence in the 2100 block of 23rd Avenue at around 2 a.m. and attempted to gain entry into a room in the home.

Witnesses said shots were fired resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to an adult woman, the release stated. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

This incident appears to be targeted and we don’t believe there is any further risk to the general public, said Staff Sgt. Darren Durnin, commander of the New Hazelton detachment.

The Mounties have identified possible suspects, they said, and are considering numerous charges.

They are asking members of the public who may have information about the shooting to contact the detachment at 250-842-5244.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. announces $3.7M to help Indigenous tourism recover to pre-pandemic levels

Just Posted

The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)
New Hazelton woman shot in ‘home invasion’: police

Real estate sales climbed in Terrace in 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward.)
Real estate prices continue to rise across northwest B.C.

A total of 90 wildfires occurred within the boundary of the RDBN. This wildfire was from 2018 at Tweedsmuir Park. (Catherine Van Tine Marcineck photo/Lakes District News)
Eight fires of note occurred in RDBN area in 2021

Terrace River Kings defender Carson Olson (20) hooks the knee of Quesnel Kangaroos forward Braiden Epp (21) during a game at the West Fraser Centre on Saturday January 18. (Sasha Sefter/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
‘It’s out of everyone’s control’: Hockey teams ask CIHL to reconsider fines for COVID-19 cancellations