New Hazelton RCMP recover drugs, guns and cash after 5-hour foot pursuit

‘Our members were under considerable risk,’ said Staff Sgt. Darren Durnin

Firearms and other weapons seized by the New Hazelton RCMP after a foot pursuit on Nov. 22, 2021. (Submitted photo/New Hazelton RCMP)

New Hazelton RCMP seized multiple firearms, a large amount of cash and a variety of drugs following an hours-long foot pursuit on Nov. 22, 2021.

“This was a serious situation, where our members were under considerable risk,” said Staff Sgt. Darren Durnin in a Nov. 29 media release.

Police executed an arrest on an individual with four outstanding warrants, and apprehended the suspect after a chase that lasted five hours.

A following investigation and search warrant resulted in the seizure of 400 grams of crystal meth, fentanyl, other drugs and a large amount of cash. According to the RCMP, police dog Eli played an important role not just in the foot pursuit, but also helped locate a handgun — one of four firearms seized by police.

RCMP also confiscated a vehicle and trailer, and are forwarding the matter to the BC Prosecution Service to review possible charges including drug trafficking and firearms offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hazelton detachment at 250-842-5244.

Cash and drugs seized by the New Hazelton RCMP after a foot pursuit on Nov. 22, 2021. (Submitted photo/New Hazelton RCMP)

