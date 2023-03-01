New Hazelton RCMP looking for wanted man

Buddy Douglas Shanoss was released into the care of a rehabilitation centre but fled the facility

Buddy Douglas Shanoss is wanted by police for numerous offences. (RCMP photo)

A New Hazelton man is wanted on multiple warrants after he allegedly fled from a rehabilitation facility.

On January 25, 2023, Buddy Douglas Shanoss was released into the care of a rehabilitation centre but subsequently left the facility.

According to police, Shanoss is now wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest for a number of offences including possession of a firearm contrary to an order; flight from police; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; uttering threats; assaulting a peace officer with a weapon; mischief; driving while disqualified; escaping lawful custody; theft of motor vehicle, and assault with a weapon.

In December, New Hazelton RCMP were on the hunt for him after he escaped from Wrinch Memorial Hospital in a stolen car. Court records indicate Shanoss was apprehended shortly after.

He is described as a 30-year-old Indigenous man; 6 feet tall, weighing 190 lbs with medium build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police have reason to believe Shanoss has returned to the New Hazelton area, they said.

If located, do not approach, and contact 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with any information about Buddy Shanoss or his whereabouts, can call the New Hazelton RCMP at (250) 842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

