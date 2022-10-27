New Hazelton RCMP looking for a man in connection with a home invasion

Kasey Snider is wanted on numerous charges including aggravated assault

New Hazelton RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance to locate 19-year-old Kasey Snider. He is wanted in connection to a home invasion that took place in January 2022. (RCMP photo)

New Hazelton RCMP are looking for a man wanted in connection to a home invasion that took place in January.

Nineteen-year-old Kasey Snider is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, unlawfully discharging a firearm, discharging weapon with intent to wound, break and enter with intent to commit an offence, assault with a weapon, use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence and two counts of uttering threats.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly happened on January 16, 2022 on 23rd Avenue.

At the time, it was reported three suspects, armed with firearms gained entry into the home.

Police immediately attended where they found numerous people in the residence, who stated the three suspects had fled the scene before police arrived.

Witnesses told police that three suspects, wearing masks, two carrying firearms tried to gain entry into a room in the house. Shots were fired and one person in the home was injured.

The victim, an adult woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Snider has ties to New Hazelton and Prince George communities.

He is described as: 19-years-old; Caucasian male; 172.72 cm; 58 kg with a small cross tattoo below his right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244.

