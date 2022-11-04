New Hazelton RCMP arrest two following altercation

Police say alleged domestic violence may have started the fight

New Hazelton RCMP have arrested two people after a fight at home on 5th Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

According to a press release, just before 5 p.m., police received a 911 call but could not get a response from the caller.

Police attended the home from which the call came from to determine what, if any, emergency may be happening.

Shortly after receiving the call, the paramedic service called police to advise that they were transporting an adult man from that residence who was in need of medical attention.

When police arrived, they spoke to an adult man and an adult women who provided further details.

Police learned that the victim had been allegedly assaulted by the other man.

It has been alleged that the woman had been assaulted by the victim moments before.

“With the evidence obtained both men could be facing serious charges,” said Cpl Anthony Brooks, Acting Detachment Commander the New Hazelton RCMP.

The RCMP remind the public that domestic violence comes in all forms and affects the whole family.

The New Hazelton RCMP is committed to working through a collaborative approach with other resources in ensuring everyone’s safety.

READ MORE: Potential blockades and protests expected in northwest B.C Nov. 5

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.