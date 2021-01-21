New Hazelton RCMP arrest five, seize drugs and large amount of cash

Fentanyl was among the drugs seized by New Hazelton RCMP in a big bust in early January. (File photo)

RCMP in New Hazelton have made a number of arrests and seized a large quantity of drugs and cash related to a major drug investigation.

In the first two weeks of January police raided a known drug hangout arresting five local individuals. In their possession was suspected heroin, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and more than $39,000.

Cpl. David Goodyear said no more information is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

The detachment is asking anyone with information on the case to call New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE NEWS:

B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

B.C. nurse suspended after using a Tensor bandage to trap long-term care patient in room