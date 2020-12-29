New Hazelton police seek help locating fugitives

Bruce Wilson, left, and Damien Shanoss are wanted by police on numerous charges. Call New Hazelton RCMP 250-842-5244.

Bruce Wilson and Damien Shanoss are both wanted on numerous charges

New Hazelton RCMP are seeking the public’s help locating two fugitives.

Bruce William Wilson and Damien Tyson Shanoss are both wanted on numerous charges.

Police are warning people not to confront either of the men, but to call the New Hazelton detachment at 250-842-5244.

Wilson (40) is wanted on charges of assault by choking, assault, forcible entry, mischief and breach of undertaking.

He is described as Indigenous; 5-feet, 11-inches tall; and approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Shanoss is wanted for driving while prohibited, driving while suspended, breach of undertaking, breach of release order, obstructing a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

He is described as Indigenous, six feet tall and approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

People with tips who want to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

