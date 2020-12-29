New Hazelton police seek help locating fugitives

Bruce Wilson and Damien Shanoss are both wanted on numerous charges

Bruce Wilson, left, and Damien Shanoss are wanted by police on numerous charges. Call New Hazelton RCMP 250-842-5244.

Bruce Wilson, left, and Damien Shanoss are wanted by police on numerous charges. Call New Hazelton RCMP 250-842-5244.

New Hazelton RCMP are seeking the public’s help locating two fugitives.

Bruce William Wilson and Damien Tyson Shanoss are both wanted on numerous charges.

Police are warning people not to confront either of the men, but to call the New Hazelton detachment at 250-842-5244.

Wilson (40) is wanted on charges of assault by choking, assault, forcible entry, mischief and breach of undertaking.

THE LATEST: More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

He is described as Indigenous; 5-feet, 11-inches tall; and approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Shanoss is wanted for driving while prohibited, driving while suspended, breach of undertaking, breach of release order, obstructing a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

He is described as Indigenous, six feet tall and approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

People with tips who want to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan mom rushed to Vancouver hospital with unborn baby

Just Posted

Bruce Wilson, left, and Damien Shanoss are wanted by police on numerous charges. Call New Hazelton RCMP 250-842-5244.
New Hazelton police seek help locating fugitives

Bruce Wilson and Damien Shanoss are both wanted on numerous charges

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

The local snowboarder who went missing Dec. 22 has passed away. (Erin Reimer/Facebook)
Missing snowboarder passes away

Was taken to hospital after being found Dec. 23

Smithers Local Health Area (Houston to Witset) records 29 new case of COVID-19 between Dec. 13 and 19. (BC Centre for Disease Control graphic)
Smithers Local Health Area reports 29 new COVID-19 cases between Dec. 13 and 19

New cases bring total to 91 for Houston to Witset since January

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservatory

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Okanagan mom rushed to Vancouver hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses kosher meal complaint from Okanagan inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

Trevor Coey atop Mount Work in September. Coey longs to run the roads and trails like he did before he lost his leg in an accident three years ago. (Photo courtesy of Trevor Coey)
Vancouver Island long-distance runner looks to regain his stride after losing leg

Running on a blade, a puzzle not easily solved

Survivalists and hobbyists in Canada say they have noticed an increase in interest among Canadians to learn more about survivalism techniques since the pandemic began. Dave MacDonald, shown in a handout photo, teaches surivivalist courses in Manitoba and says some of his class sizes have doubled and quadrupled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dave MacDonald MANDATORY CREDIT
‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst:’ More Canadians interested in survivalism

Some survivalists may be prepping for the end of the world, but for others it’s about being prepared

Most Read