New Hazelton Mayor Gail Lowry

New Hazelton election: Gail Lowry

New Hazelton mayoral incumbent Gail Lowry on her top priorities.

I am retired and have been since 2009 after working with RBC for 40+ years.

One of our top priorities is getting our new recreation center completed and operating. The District has recently purchased the former Red Apple building which we plan to convert to a new community hall with a kitchen plus 2 small meeting rooms and this is another project I would like to see to completion. Our Council has also been focused on infrastructure maintenance (ie upgrading of old water lines, road paving etc) which is a policy I believe we should continue with. I very much enjoyed my time on Council and it has been my honour to serve as Mayor for the past 7 years and I hope to have the opportunity to serve for the next 4 years.

