Dr. Danielle Pichie of New Hazelton, BC accepts an award. (Contributed photo)

Dr. Danielle Pichie of New Hazelton, BC accepts an award. (Contributed photo)

New Hazelton Doctor recognized at a national level

Dr. Danielle Pichie is this year’s recipient of the Rural Community Impact Award

A New Hazelton physician was given a national award last month.

Dr. Danielle Pichie is this year’s recipient of the Rural Community Impact Award from the Society of Rural Physcians of Canada (SRPC).

The SRPC’s past president, Dr. Gabe Woollam and chair of the nominations and award committee, Dr. Margaret Tromp, presented the award at their gala on Friday, April 22, in Ottawa, Ontario, at their national event.

A colleague nominated Pichie in the fall.

“Dr. Dani Pichie is a family physician and Chief of Staff of Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton, BC.,” the nomination letter stated.

”In this role, she has reformed primary care and acute care environments and dramatically improved the care of people living in Hazelton and the surrounding Gitxsan communities. Dr. Pichie is a fervent supporter of resident and medical student teaching in Hazelton – providing these learners with a unique experience of full scope rural medicine.

“Dr. Pichie ensures every decision made in delivery of patient care reflects the needs of Indigenous patients and is delivered in a culturally safer way.”

According to a press release from SRPC, the Rural Community Impact Award, first presented in 2020, recognizes a physician that has had a significant impact on their community, through clinical services, teaching, research, volunteer work, or other community involvement continually advocating for the best health care available. It allows the SRPC to recognize those making a difference for members of the community.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP votes to end daily prayer in the House of Commons
Next story
Trauma film screening intends to promote community-based healing

Just Posted

The Smithers Secondary School Jazz Band performs during the Big Band Dance at St. Joseph’s School, the last time the Big Band Dance was held in 2018. (Archive photo) (Tom Best photo)
Smithers Big Band Dance roars back to life

The Village of Telkwa office. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Telkwa property owners to see rise in taxes

Fomer library volunteer Lorraine Doiron sorts books during the Smithers Public Library Annual Book Sale at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall in 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Friends of the library book sale returns

A Canadian flag hangs from a lamp post along the road in front of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Photo: The Canadian Press - Adrian Wyld)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP votes to end daily prayer in the House of Commons