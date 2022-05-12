New Hazelton Doctor recognized at a national level

Dr. Danielle Pichie is this year’s recipient of the Rural Community Impact Award

A New Hazelton physician was given a national award last month.

Dr. Danielle Pichie is this year’s recipient of the Rural Community Impact Award from the Society of Rural Physcians of Canada (SRPC).

The SRPC’s past president, Dr. Gabe Woollam and chair of the nominations and award committee, Dr. Margaret Tromp, presented the award at their gala on Friday, April 22, in Ottawa, Ontario, at their national event.

A colleague nominated Pichie in the fall.

“Dr. Dani Pichie is a family physician and Chief of Staff of Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton, BC.,” the nomination letter stated.

”In this role, she has reformed primary care and acute care environments and dramatically improved the care of people living in Hazelton and the surrounding Gitxsan communities. Dr. Pichie is a fervent supporter of resident and medical student teaching in Hazelton – providing these learners with a unique experience of full scope rural medicine.

“Dr. Pichie ensures every decision made in delivery of patient care reflects the needs of Indigenous patients and is delivered in a culturally safer way.”

According to a press release from SRPC, the Rural Community Impact Award, first presented in 2020, recognizes a physician that has had a significant impact on their community, through clinical services, teaching, research, volunteer work, or other community involvement continually advocating for the best health care available. It allows the SRPC to recognize those making a difference for members of the community.