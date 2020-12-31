New Hazelton business owner wins big

A New Hazelton woman got an early Christmas present on Dec. 21 when she hit the jackpot.

Linda Stephens’ favourite slot game on PlayNow.com is Odds of the Gods and the odds favoured her as she won the progressive jackpot, winning $126,500.

According to a press release from BCLC Media Relations Stephens says she won the progressive jackpot on only her second spin playing the game.

“I had just started playing, and I think it was a $4 spin that I triggered the ‘shield bonus’ and won the jackpot on,” she said. “It’s hard to believe a $4 spin would change my bank account that much!”

She says she’s still having a tough time believing the win is real.

“We [her and her husband] both couldn’t believe it at the time, we were both pretty shocked.”

The couple owns and operates a small business in New Hazelton.

She plans on putting most of the winnings into savings, but also wants to buy a new car.