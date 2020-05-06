New group forms in Smithers to fight climate change

Members trying to reduce greenhouse gases locally

A new climate action group has formed in Smithers with some ideas on reducing greenhouse gases locally to benefit the environment.

Co-founder Greg Tamblyn came up with the idea last year while recovering from back surgery with time on his hands.

“I heard a call for action from the leading climate scientists from around the world saying that really there is only a decade left to avoid catastrophic climate change,” he said.

He made changes in his own life to help the environment but was growing frustrated by the inaction of government and society to address the issues that affect everyone.

“Even around the Bulkley Valley we have seen much warmer weather resulting in inconsistent snow for skiing— this year the ski hill didn’t open until Christmas; the pine beetle outbreak; decline in salmon stocks for fishing; and huge fires. I had some ideas but I knew I couldn’t do it alone.”

After spending a couple of months talking with friends, he met a woman named Tina Portman and they put the idea of a climate action group together. It all came together with a climate action workshop that happened in January. Now the group of about 40 members meets once a month.

“The group is about providing a space for people to come together and participate in grassroots activity to reduce greenhouse gases considering actions that will benefit others,” Tamblyn said.

Currently, they have people in the group involved with a different number of sectors. They have people working on transportation, food and gardening, political action and education. People go off into their subgroups and when they meet once a month they update each other on their progress.

They’ve taken a number of initial steps on projects that will be ongoing.

“We have made some progress related to talking with the Town about looking at new areas for community gardens, we’ve been exploring ways to compost that are bear safe, we’ve done some exploration related to using current bus services to provide better transportation for local people and have looked into ride-sharing apps,” he added.

The group is open to more members. Anyone wishing to join or would like more information can contact Greg at gctamblyn@gmail.com.

Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Just Posted

Canfor closure extended to at least middle of May

Company says COVID-19 pandemic has reduced lumber sales

Demand soaring for Salvation Army food assistance

Federal grant is helping to meet the need

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

Telkwa not raising taxes this year

Mayor and Council to get long over due raise

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Provincial Health Officer wrote Soap and Water and Common Sense in 2009

Nav Canada suspends overnight air navigation services at Terrace airport

Airport will not have a Flight Service Specialist working between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings has MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

Most Read