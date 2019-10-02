New funding for local adult literacy programs

More than 700,000 British Columbians are estimated to have significant literacy challenges

Community adult literacy programs in the region have just gotten some cash from the provincial government.

The Learners Opportunity Group Society in Hazelton, The Storytellers’ Foundation and the Learning Shop in Hazelton, as well as, the Smithers Community Services Association will all benefit from this latest round of funding.

Community organizer at the Storytellers’ Foundation Anissa Watson said they would likely not be able to run their programs without this money.

“We have relied on the funding for several years to run our literacy programs here. They do require a quite a bit of funding because they run for a long time during the years,” she said.

The Storytellers’ Foundation and Learning Shop run two weekly programs including a community kitchen where upwards of 20 people show up.

“It’s for anyone who is interested in learning food literacy skills, wants to build their social connections in the community,” Watson said. “And we have volunteer tutors on hand so if there are people who want to work on something specific they can work with one of our tutors.”

They also run a drop in program called Getting it Together. It’s geared toward people needing help filling out forms, especially online forms or to fill out applications and write letters. Watson said usually two or three people pop in once a week.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training more than 700,000 British Columbians are estimated to have significant literacy challenges and 45 per cent of adults in B.C. have some difficulty with daily living tasks due to limited literacy skills. Literacy challenges can include difficulty understanding newspapers, reading health information and following instruction manuals.

Also, 52 per cent of adults in B.C. have difficulty in accomplishing some daily living tasks due to limited numeracy skills. Numeracy challenges can include difficulty calculating interest on a car loan, using information on a graph or calculating medicine dosage.

Watson agreed there is great need for adult literacy programs.

“A lot of people view literacy as sort of reading and writing and what people need to enter into jobs or school or training. We see literacy a lot differently. It is always important to support people who want to build their literacy skills, whether it is their financial literacy or health literacy,” she added. “We also see it as an ability to have a dream and have a future for yourselves and make goals. It is always important to build those literacy skills.”

She added they are also seeing a shift in jobs and the older workforce losing employment, “We are finding an older generation who are looking to keep up and continue to provide for their families,” she said.

While Watson is grateful for the funding, she hopes more will come.

“Although there is more programming happening across B.C. the funding pot has not increased in about 10 years,” she said. “We are relaying more and more on community support and garnering that community partnership piece to make up for that. The need hasn’t changed, the funding just hasn’t grown.”


marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

Just Posted

Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

The event will pit members of HRSS and Work B.C. head-to-head in a burger-making challenge

Mining supply chain injects $36M into Smithers economy

Mining Association releases 2018 data showing huge impact of mining in the province

EDITORIAL: We wish we could offer climate strikers more

The Interior News is pessimmistic about meaningful climate action

Smithers Public Library plans ‘Candi-Dating’ event for Oct. 16

The speed-date-style event gives participants three minutes with many of the riding’s federal candidates

Award-winning author stops by Smithers on northern tour

Ivan Coyote told The Interior News about their newest book Rebent Sinner, released on Oct. 1

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Most Read