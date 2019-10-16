New Coast Mountain College dean gives presentation to council

In recent years the institution has been focusing on dual-credit programs and experiential knowledge

Dr. Titi Kunkel, the new dean of instruction for Coast Mountain College’s Smithers campus. (UNBC photo)

The new Dean of Instruction for Coast Mountain College’s (CMTN) Smithers campus was at the Town Hall on Oct. 8 to introduce herself to Smithers Town Council.

Before taking on the role, Dr. Titi Kunkel worked out of the University of Northern British Columbia’s South Central campus in Quesnel as Acting Regional Chair.

She expressed a desire to work with council and the community, especially within the frame of exposing kids to post-secondary options while they are still in high school.

This includes dual credit programs, something Kunkel said have had great success in the region.

“We’ve been very successful at doing that, in fact the school district here has worked very hard with the college and we’re actually leading the way in this region in terms of dual credits

“So children in high school can actually do their first year of college … while they’re still in high school.”

Another initiative Kunkel spoke about was CMTN’s international student program.

As the campus has historically suffered from low enrolment due to the sparse population density in the region it has, in past years, started bringing in a number of international students to fill the demand for a number of programs.

“That’s been a very good addition for us here in this region because those students have been very valuable within the community,” she said.

Another initiative she spoke about was CMTN’s introduction to health sciences program it offers high school students.

The program pairs up interested students with health professionals and helps give children the knowledge they need if they choose to go into the medical field.

It also acts as a chance for students to gauge whether or not a particular industry is right for them.

Kunkel said it’s this type of experiential knowledge that CMTN is trying to move toward.

She ended the presentation by inviting council to an open house the college is putting on.

The open house takes place Nov. 14 from 5-6 p.m.