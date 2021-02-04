New clinic in Smithers offers primary care for non-hospitalized COVID patients

Eight local physicians step up to provide assessements and services by referral only

Dr. Matthew Dykstra (left) and Dr. Wouter Morkel, two of a group of eight Smithers physicians who have stepped up to provide primary care for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at a new clinic in Smithers. Dr. Flora Barnard, Dr. Karin Blouw, Dr. Nicole Froese, Dr. Marlowe Haskins, Dr. Kate Niethammer and Dr. Sheila Smith are the others.

A new clinic in Smithers is offering services to high-risk, non-emergency patients, COVID-19-positive patients.

Services include in-person assessments, home visits and primary care for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Eight Smithers family physicians partnered with Northern Health and the Pacific Northwest Division of Family Practice to establish the clinic.

They are: Dr. Matthew, Dr. Wouter Morkel, Dr. Flora Barnard, Dr. Karin Blouw, Dr. Nicole Froese, Dr. Marlowe Haskins, Dr. Kate Niethammer and Dr. Sheila Smith.

Prospective patients of all ages from around the Smithers area require a referral from a family doctor, nurse practitioner, Bulkley Valley District Hospital, Northern Health primary care interprofessional teams, mobile outreach teams, Aboriginal patient liaison, or 8-1-1 (HealthLink BC).

Individuals who suspect they may have COVID-19 are encouraged to contact Northern Health Virtual Clinic and Info Line (844-645-7811) or primary care provider to be assessed for testing.

READ MORE: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter