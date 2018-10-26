Witset students hear the news Friday that their cell phones will finally work without interruption after a new provincially-funded Rogers tower is installed. Chris Gareau photo

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

The loss of cell service on the stretch of Highway 16 between Smithers and the Hazeltons will soon be a thing of the past.

Construction of a Rogers cell tower began in late September and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Witset will be the last First Nation along the northern stretch of the TransCanada Highway to not have cell service, according to a release from the B.C. Ministry of Citizen’ Services.

Provincial and local leaders hope this will help end the notoriety of the artery for northern B.C., dubbed the Highway of Tears because of the many women — mostly Indigenous women — who have been murdered or disappeared from Prince George to Prince Rupert.

Chastity Davis, chair of the minister’s advisory council on Indigenous women, said in a media release that cell service will end isolation for women travelling along the highway.

“Better cell phone coverage means women can reach loved ones or emergency services in times of need, and it will create security and reassurance to everyone travelling on Highway 16,” Davis said.

When operational, the cell tower will enable voice, data and text services via high-speed wireless and internet coverage on 4G and LTE networks for Rogers and Fido customers. Customers using other providers will be able to dial 911 in the community and along the highway.

The project is being funded with a $1.2-million grant from the Province through Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Up to six local jobs will be created during construction of the cell tower.

B.C. Citizens’ Services Minister Jinny Sims and Witset Chief Victor Jim during the announcement of a new Rogers cell tower closing the cell service gap between Smithers and the Hazeltons. Chris Gareau photo

B.C. Citizens’ Services Minister Jinny Sims warms up the crowd with Witset Chief Victor Jim during the announcement of a new Rogers cell tower closing the cell service gap between Smithers and the Hazeltons. Chris Gareau photo

