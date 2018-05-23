The Smithers Home Hardware team including manager Theo Bandstra (centre) with Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach (right) and construction contractor Murray Vetsch of Westwind (left) at the future home of a new 12,500-sq-ft Home Hardware at the corner of King Street and Third Avenue. Chris Gareau photo

New 12,500 sq-ft Home Hardware starts construction

The building on Third Avenue should be completed by Feb. 28, 2019.

The local hardware store aims to keep its local feel while it gets a lot bigger.

Employees gathered at the future home of a much larger, new 12,500 sq.-ft. Home Hardware in downtown Smithers last Friday to celebrate the start of construction with manager Theo Bandstra, contractor Murray Vetsch of Westwind, and Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

A completion date of Feb. 28 has been set, and Bandstra likes where he is after two years of getting the project into the ground.

“Just happy. It’s been two years of phone calls, emails and drawings, and now … something’s actually happening. It’s rewarding,” he said.

While most large stores needing the space set up shop along Highway 16, the idea of staying downtown was important to Bandstra.

“Next to Heartstrings, it’s a happening place; Canada Post, of course everyone’s going to get their mail; visible from the highway for now. It’s a good little spot hopefully,” he said.

“It still suits Home Hardware to be your local hardware store, so we’re going to try to maintain that feel. Even with the facade and some of our interior finishes, we’re going to try to maintain that local hardware store feel.”

Mayor Bachrach also appreciated the location.

“It’s wonderful to see a long-standing business in our community able to expand and stay downtown. It’s going to be a really important part of our business landscape for years to come,” said Bachrach.

Residential suite

As a result of a new tax break proposed by Smithers council recently for new or renovating businesses that add residential suites, someone will be living on top of the new Home Hardware. A one-bedroom apartment is planned for the second storey.

“The incentive that was provided made it worth it. It will cover off a good chunk of the cost, so going forward after that we can still bring in some rental income that is attractive,” said Bandstra.

The bylaw proposed has a five-year tax exemption of 50 per cent for new businesses that build one residential dwelling per parcel area greater than 290 m2. That goes up for smaller projects than this one to 75 per cent per parcel area between 290 m2 and 145 m2, and 100 per cent or the smallest projects less than 145 m2.

The bylaw still needs to pass final adoption. Bachrach hopes more businesses will see the potential savings and get more people living downtown.

“Certainly that’s our hope. That’s the idea behind the program. Our hope is that we structured it in a way that it provides enough incentive for developers to add residential units to their commercial projects,” he said. “The whole community plan for Smithers for a long time has emphasized downtown and creating a dense, vibrant, walkable downtown core … I think this particular development really contributes to that goal.”

“Downtown is all about diversity and creating conditions for local businesses to be viable,” he added.

The mayor added that a wait-and-see approach would be taken with any concerns that arise with more traffic at the intersection beside Muheim Memorial Elementary School.

“We’re going to have to be adaptive over time and see how having this development in this location affects traffic flows and pedestrian safety. But I don’t think it’s insurmountable. If anything, it’s going to be wonderful to see more activity in this area,” said Bachrach.

“It’s been a vacant lot for a long time and I think with the different neighbours in the area, you’ve got the post office which is a high traffic location and Heartstrings, it’s really going to bring some vitality to this part of our downtown.”

 

Design of the planned new Home Hardware building on Third Avenue in Smithers. (Bulkley Valley Engineering Services illustration)

Previous story
New Walnut Park school closer to reality
Next story
VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Just Posted

New Walnut Park school closer to reality

SD54 starts planning while waiting for the Ministry of Education’s formal approval.

Flood warning downgraded to flood watch

Hydro tower re-enforced on Telkwa River and Ebenezer no long on evacuation alert as rivers recede.

Smithers launches emergency notification system

The system will alert residents to various emergencies such fires, floods and other events.

New 12,500 sq-ft Home Hardware starts construction

The building on Third Avenue should be completed by Feb. 28, 2019.

Telkwa mayor on medical leave

Telkwa council deals with hall repairs, bike trail and parking without Mayor Darcy Repen.

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

Barkerville opens for the season

Highlights of Barkerville’s upcoming season include 150th Dominion Day and pack train re-creation

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Supreme Court rules social housing residents in B.C. deserve rights too

Tenants trying to stabilize their living situations should not face less legal rights than those paying market rates: Judge

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Most Read