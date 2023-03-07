Nearly 7 British Columbians died a day from toxic drugs in January

Death rate now more than double what it was when emergency was declared in 2016

A man pauses at an empty coffin after carrying it to Oppenheimer Park during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. In January 2023, at least 211 British Columbians died from toxic drugs, according to the BC Coroners Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two kids and 209 adults died as a result of the unregulated, toxic drug supply in B.C. in January.

The BC Coroners Service says preliminary data from the month shows an average of 6.8 people died every day.

It’s a number similar to that of 2022, but far exceeding the number of fatalities B.C. saw back in 2016 when the provincial government first declared a public health emergency.

Then, about 20.5 out of 100,000 people were dying each month. Since then, the rate has more than doubled to 47 people per 100,000.

“It is estimated that there are more than 80,000 people in our province with opioid use disorder. Thousands of others regularly use stimulants such as cocaine. All of these members of our communities are currently at risk of sudden death,” Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a release of January’s report Tuesday (March 7).

The latest data shows continued trends: The largest number of people dying (69 per cent) are between ages 30 and 59; men are far more susceptible than woman (77 versus 23 per cent); and the greatest number of deaths are in urban centres, but the highest rates of death are often in more rural areas.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek

jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drugsopioid deaths