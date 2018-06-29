NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Cullen to tour Northern B.C.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is adding a tour of Northern B.C. to his summer schedule.

Singh will be shown around the district by Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen, starting July 9.

“I’m thrilled to show our new Leader some of the phenomenal people and places that make our region such a unique and amazing place to live,” Cullen said in a press release.

“Jagmeet’s a quick study and he’s learned a lot about the issues that matter most to the Northwest, but there’s nothing like first-hand reality to really understand the challenges and opportunities in our immense rural riding.”

READ MORE: Cullen endorses Jagmeet Singh to lead federal NDP party

Their first stop will be in Smithers on the 9th, then the pair will participate in a series of evening meetings in Hazelton. The next day, the two politicians will be in Terrace and the Nass Valley, and end their tour after visiting Kitimat and Prince Rupert on Wednesday.

The three-day trip will include meeting with First Nations governments, elected officials and constituents. In both Smithers and Prince Rupert, they will be joining public outdoors events and enjoying ice cream. They are expected to talk about small business, industries including forestry, mining and fishing.

“Often national leaders only come in for a few hours,” Cullen said. “I’m very glad Jagmeet is spending three very full days with us and showing Northwest residents the respect we deserve.”

READ MORE: Trudeau announces bioregional oceans protection agreement in Prince Rupert



keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter