NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Northern Development Initiative Trust has developed three new programs to support local governments in the creation of new, market-based housing units across Northern B.C.

“Northern Development recognizes the need for increased housing options throughout the communities in Northern B.C. as a way to retain seniors, attract workforce and in turn, increase business and employment opportunities,” NDIT CEO Joel McKay noted in a press release.

The Housing Needs Assessment Program is the cornerstone of planning for community housing. We grant up to $10,000 for local governments to create a housing needs assessment.

The new programs are designed as a step-by-step process that will assist local governments in all aspects of new residential development and are only available to communities within Northern Development’s service region.

The Housing Needs Assessment Program will provide one-time grant funding to local governments for the development of a comprehensive housing needs assessment that covers the entire community and meets the requirements of the Local Government Statutes (Housing Needs Reports) Amendment Act.

Up to $200,000 will be accessible on a yearly basis between 2019 and 2021, with one-time funding available to eligible local governments up to $10,000 to a maximum of 50 per cent of the project budget.

The Community Planning for Housing Program will provide grant funding for municipalities and regional districts to assist with the cost of hiring a contract staff position to assess, and support the development of, the community’s housing needs over a 12-month period.

NDIT commits to one placement per regional development area for a total of $160,000 annually, with local governments eligible to receive up to $40,000 from Northern Development to assist with the cost of the hire. The host community is required to provide at least $10,000 toward a minimum base salary of $50,000, including statutory benefits and vacation days or pay.

Finally the Northern Housing Incentive Program will provide grant funding to local governments to create a “Dollars to the Door” program by encouraging private sector housing developments.

Local governments are eligible to receive a grant up to $10,000 per dwelling, created in a multi-unit housing project to a maximum contribution of $200,000.

In late 2017, Northern Development partnered with the City of Prince George to expand the City’s Multi-Family Housing Incentives Program, which is very similar to this newly announced initiative.

Applications for this program will be received on a quarterly basis, with intake dates available on Northern Development’s website.



