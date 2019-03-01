Nathan Cullen not seeking re-election

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after seven years

Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election. The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP made the announcement Friday afternoon in Smithers.

“After careful consideration, I have made the decision to not seek re-election in the 2019 federal election. This was a very difficult decision to make. The honour of representing Victoria in the House of Commons has been the most exciting and rewarding experience of my life. By the time of the election, I will be coming up on seven years of service I think it is now time for a new voice to represent us in Parliament,” Cullen said in a press release.

More to come. A reporter with Black Press Media is attending the announcement and will update this story soon.

