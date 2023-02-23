The Central Park Building shortly after it was built in 1924. (Bulkley Valley Museum collection)

Museum Community Heritage Register project underway

The project will identify and catalogue historical buildings and places in Smithers

A museum project idea that has been in the works for five years is finally coming to fruition.

In was in 2018 that the Bulkley Valley Museum introduced the idea of a Community Heritage Register for Smithers. Last year, funding was approved to hire a local consultant the museum put a plan into motion. A strategy is being developed with the town’s planner and community engagement is now beginning.

A Community Heritage Register is a list of historic places in a community with heritage value or character. It is officially recognized by a local government resolution and it can be used as a planning tool with a focus on education.

Museum curator Kira Westby and the local consultant hired to help with the project, Allison Watson of Plan 54, made a presentation to Smithers council on Feb. 14, with an update on the project.

Watson outlined the benefits of having a register which include a formal way to identify Smithers’ historic places; fills a knowledge gap as many residents, property owners and planners are not aware of a property history; and supports heritage conservation.

She also noted that a register is not a bylaw, designation, regulation or tool to protect heritage property or limit changes a property owner can make.

The engagement process will be respectful and inclusive, build on community-shared history and heritage work and will work with a trauma-informed indigenous facilitator, they said.

Councillor Genevieve Patterson asked Westby if the Office of the Wet’suwet’en had been invited to participate yet.

She said they will reach out to the office.

“And the museum works with the shared histories committee with their exhibit on that as well,” Westby added. “And we’ll be using those community connections to see and make sure that we’re reaching all the people that we need to talk to.

“This is already something that is on my mind, because these registers often become about settler-built heritage buildings very quickly.

“And because of the relationships the museum has, and the work we’ve done on other projects, we have an awareness of other things that may not be represented by physical buildings anymore, but that speak to other cultural groups in Smithers.

“So, for example, where Chinatown was, is an area that we have an interest, and where Indian Town was. Those are two places… I don’t like using the word lost heritage, but not represented by physical building places that are already on our radar. And so we’re trying to have an awareness of that.”

Watson also mentioned that this will be an evolving process as registers are living documents.

The community engagement portion of the project ends in May.

After that, a list of properties will be evaluated, followed by consultation with property owners and the community will be able to review the draft. It will then be finalized with a report to Smithers Council.

