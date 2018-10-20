Municipal and school board election results 2018

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Below are the latest results of local municipal and school district races.

Village of Hazelton

Dennis Sterritt has defeated Alice Maitland, 76-45, to become the new mayor of the village of Hazelton.

Maitland was one of the longest serving mayors in the nation with 42 years of service as the village of Hazleton’s mayor.

Buddy Smith and Wendy Blackstock have been reelected. Jody Tetreau and Julie Maitland will be replacing Nick Marshall and Shirley Muldon on council.

Village of Telkwa

Brad Layton has been elected the new mayor Telkwa.

He defeated John McDivitt 244-83.

The new council for the village of Telkwa has been elected by acclamation.

Incumbents Leroy Dekens and Annette Morgan were reelected. Former village of Telkwa councilor, Rick Fuerst, and Matthew Monkman will be the new faces on council.

District of New Hazelton

Incumbent District of New Hazelton mayor Gail Lowry has been re-elected for a third straight term after 74-29 victory against her challenger Robert Henwood.

All six of the councilor positions were acclaimed.

George Burns, Braunwyn Henwood, Ray Sturney, and Mike Weeber were reelected.

Allan Berg and Jutta Hobenshield will be replacing Janet Willson and Peter Newbery on council.

Bulkley Valley School District 54

Trustee Zone 1 (Lake Kathlyn/Evelyn/Moricetown(Witset))

Priscilla Michell (acclaimed)

Trustee Zone 3 (Telkwa)

Edward Quinlan (unopposed)

Trustee Zone 4 (Houston)

Jennifer William (acclaimed)

Les Kearns (acclaimed)