(Canadian Press)

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies from a sheriff’s office in suburban Denver have been wounded in a shootout with a suspect.

At least one deputy has been killed, another four have been injured, in addition to two civilians.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

The gunman is believed to be dead, but authorities have yet to confirm.

No other details were immediately available. The nature of the injuries to the Douglas County deputies wasn’t disclosed. It also wasn’t known how many deputies were involved.

More to come…

2017 BC Assessment values now available online
‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Telkwa herd left out of new plan to save caribou

Program may expand to include Telkwa caribou once final agreements are in place

Most viewed stories online of July to December 2017

The top five viewed stories for the second half of 2017.

Most viewed stories online of January to June 2017

The top stories for the first half of 2017 as viewed by you.

World comes to Hudson Bay Mountain to help get footing in bindings

Instructors and workers on Hudson Bay Mountain with an international flavour help run slopes.

Hudson Bay Mountain wins over winter-weary reporter

This reporter learned to embrace the powder.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

