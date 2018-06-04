Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

An Abbotsford woman says her car was hit by a large amount of feces falling from the sky in mid-May, just a day after a similar incident in Kelowna that has prompted Transport Canada to look into whether aircraft are to blame.

Karen Copeland and her daughter were sitting in their vehicle at Mill Lake Park on the evening of May 10, prior to a baseball game, when they heard a “splat, splat, splat, splat.”

The pair looked at each other, and thought of the most likely culprits – birds. The scale of the mess, though, was far from ordinary.

“We looked at the car next to us, and it was covered, and the [other] car next to us was covered too,” she said.

When they stepped out of the car they saw five be-splattered cars. And it was, Copeland said, very clearly poop.

“It reeked. It was disgusting,” she said. “We were gagging.”

It was so bad, she immediately texted a friend. Even so, Copeland thought a bird was likely still to blame.

“I honestly just thought it was a bird with really bad diarrhea,” she said. “I was like, ‘That had to be a real big bird to cover five cars.’”

But after hearing about a Kelowna woman who was splattered with feces through the sunroof of her vehicle on May 9, Copeland began to consider whether an airplane was to blame. Since that incident was first publicized, others have come forward to share similar stories.

Susan Allan, who was hit in Kelowna, contracted pinkeye after being splattered, believes a plane was to blame and wants the airport to take responsibility for her grief, and to clean the inside of her car. One researcher has suggested the feces could have come from a melting “poopsicle” that had been frozen on a plane overhead.

Copeland, for her part, got her filthy car cleaned up the next morning. She has been told that Mill Lake Park is not beneath a normal flightpath and says is willing to consider other explanations.

But with no large buildings nearby, the magnitude of the poop that fell on Mill Lake Park that day, and at least two other incidents occurring that same week elsewhere in the province, the possibility of an aircraft overhead doesn’t seem out of the question.

Similar reports across B.C. have led Transport Canada to begin an investigation. Contacted by phone, a Transport Canada spokesperson requested inquiries be emailed because the agency has received such a large amount of requests on the matter. They have not yet responded to an email.

