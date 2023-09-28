Multicultural society to receive funding for dance workshops

The funding is part of the Community Services Recovery Fund

The Smithers Multicultural Society (SMS) has been awarded just over $85,000 for their project entitled Resiliency Through Cultural Re-connection.

With the money, the society is planning to offer multicultural dance workshops.

According to the SMS, the project objective is to “provide a safe and cultural space where professional instructors from various areas will teach dance workshops for multicultural community members.”

The project will also help develop cultural grassroots groups within the community, by providing “opportunities to practice their traditions and carry those on to their children,” the society said.

The society is hoping the community will learn, re-learn and enhance their skills in in the six cultural dances that will be offered, French, Filipino, Bollywood, Ukrainian, Afro-Caribbean and Hawaiian.

Smithers will be receiving community funding as part of a Canada-wide grant.

The Smithers Multicultural Society is one of many service organizations across the country that applied for the Government of Canada’s Community Services Recovery Fund.

The fund is a $400 million investment to support charities and non-profits as they focus on pandemic recovery. Almost 5,500 community service organizations from coast to coast have received funding.

The Community Services Recovery Fund website indicates almost $53 million has been awarded so far to 868 different projects across B.C.

The society also stated any additional information they wanted to provide would have to be approved by the Government of Canada.