Russian Dance “Kalinka” performed by the Slavic Kaleidoscope Dance Group

Russian Dance “Kalinka” performed by the Slavic Kaleidoscope Dance Group

Multicultural society to receive funding for dance workshops

The funding is part of the Community Services Recovery Fund

The Smithers Multicultural Society (SMS) has been awarded just over $85,000 for their project entitled Resiliency Through Cultural Re-connection.

With the money, the society is planning to offer multicultural dance workshops.

According to the SMS, the project objective is to “provide a safe and cultural space where professional instructors from various areas will teach dance workshops for multicultural community members.”

The project will also help develop cultural grassroots groups within the community, by providing “opportunities to practice their traditions and carry those on to their children,” the society said.

The society is hoping the community will learn, re-learn and enhance their skills in in the six cultural dances that will be offered, French, Filipino, Bollywood, Ukrainian, Afro-Caribbean and Hawaiian.

Smithers will be receiving community funding as part of a Canada-wide grant.

The Smithers Multicultural Society is one of many service organizations across the country that applied for the Government of Canada’s Community Services Recovery Fund.

The fund is a $400 million investment to support charities and non-profits as they focus on pandemic recovery. Almost 5,500 community service organizations from coast to coast have received funding.

The Community Services Recovery Fund website indicates almost $53 million has been awarded so far to 868 different projects across B.C.

The society also stated any additional information they wanted to provide would have to be approved by the Government of Canada.

READ MORE: New multicultural society organizes virtual concert

Previous story
VIDEO: Sharp rise in number of bears being put down in B.C.

Just Posted

A firefighter combats a wildfire near Smithers, where eased campfire restrictions following recent rainfall come with continued warnings for public caution amid persistent fire activity in the region. (BC Wildfire Service)
BC Wildfire Service relaxes campfire restrictions in northwest amid rainy conditions

Northstars players celebrate a goal against the Island Hockey Club Sunday with their goalie, Rylan Harder. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
JPHL Northstars see success at hometown showcase in Williams Lake

Selwyn Romilly and his wife, Lorna. (Charis Romilly Turner/Contributed to Black Press Media)
Selwyn Romilly, B.C.’s first Black judge, dies at age 83

The House of Ni’isjoohl Memorial Pole returned to Terrace on Sept. 24, symbolizing a historic homecoming. (Sailor First Class Erin Roberts, Canadian Armed Forces, via House of Ni’isjoohl/Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government)
PHOTOS: Stolen totem pole returns to Nisga’a after nearly a century in Scotland