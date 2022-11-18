Multi-organization recovery effort in Kitsault helicopter fatality

Prince Rupert RCMP Coastal Unit assisted in a helicopter recovery operation on Nov. 9 when a man died in Kitsault. (Photo: supplied)

A pilot died in a helicopter incident in Kitsault on Nov. 9 during a longline manoeuvre, Prince Rupert RCMP stated on Nov. 18.

Due to extreme terrain in the area and potentially dangerous conditions, a joint recovery operation between the Prince Rupert RCMP Coastal Unit, Terrace Search and Rescue and Emergency Management British Columbia was embarked upon.

“The operation was very technical and dangerous, we had to modify the plan because of the risk encountered,” Dave Jephson of Terrace SAR said. “I have never had an operation go more smoothly under such extreme conditions.”

The name and age of the deceased man will not be released due to privacy for the family.

Jephson highlighted the importance of the recovery operation for the family involved.

“It’s everything. It provides closure for the family,” he said. “We are all responsible for that family member.”

The SAR manager attributed the smoothness of the operation to the RCMP trusting the Terrace SAR’s expertise and efficient planning sessions.

Prince Rupert RCMP Coastal Unit had the required assets and vessels readily available to respond to the emergency.

“We are appreciative to have such talented volunteers and resources available for these types of logistically challenging investigations,” Cpl. Stephen Senuita of the RCMP Coastal Unit said. “We are grateful to have a good working relationship with our partner agencies such as Terrace Search and Rescue.”

The RCMP offers condolences to the family of the man who died in this incident.

“The RCMP once again extends its gratitude to Terrace SAR as well as EMBC and the BC Coroners for their assistance in the investigation as well as the recovery effort,” a press release states.

For more information on becoming a Search and Rescue volunteer visit your local Search and Rescue website for more details.

