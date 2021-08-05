Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach takes delivery of his new “bike office” from Bruce Hobson on Second Ave. Aug. 3. (Thom Barker photo)

MP Bachrach takes his office on the road

The new “bike office” was a collaboration between Bachrach, Bruce Hobson and Mark Dehoog

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach is well-known as a bicycle enthusiast. Now, the former mayor of Smithers has taken that enthusiasm to a whole new level.

Commissioned last year, out of his personal funds, Bachrach said, the new “office bike” gives Bachrach the ability to ride around and meet constituents and also do work on the run.

“I do a lot of outreach at events at farmers’ markets and the like, and the mobile bike office is meant to be a fun alternative to a pop-up tent,” Bachrach said. “It’s inspired by Bowin Ma’s “Bowinmabile” and Dave Eby’s bike office of similar design.”

The desktop is a map of the riding (the seventh largest by area in the country) that Bachrach drew up on his computer and Mark Dehoog engraved.

The desktop opens on a hinge giving access to a storage compartment to access a storage compartment within.

Bruce Hobson did the carpentry.

While the bike has been finished for almost two weeks, Bachrach hasn’t had a chance to use it.

“I’ve been on the road for 10 days, so I haven’t yet seen it in person!” he said.


Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach’s new “bike office.” (Bruce Hobson photo)

The desktop of Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach’s new “bike office” is engraved with a map of the riding. (Bruce Hobson photo)

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach’s new “bike office.” (Bruce Hobson photo)

